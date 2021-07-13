Cancel
Denton, TX

Pepitas to bring vegan Mexican comfort food near UNT with standalone restaurant

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Vegan diners will have another option for plant-based fare near the University of North Texas with the opening of Pepitas Vegan Taqueria on Hickory Street this month. The eatery, originally known as Pepitas Vegan Cocina, first opened next to Milpa Kitchen & Cantina in October, sharing a building but maintaining separate dining spaces. The restaurant’s popularity led the Landeros family, who own and operate Milpa and Pepitas, to pursue a longtime desire to give Pepitas its own space, expected to open July 23.

