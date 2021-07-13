Cancel
Education

Rebecca Hamburg

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: George Washington University Law School (Washington, DC) As Chief Network Officer, Hamburg will play a leading role in growing the table’s donor base and expanding financial resources to ensure that California is a healthy and just place to live, with a democracy that works for all its people. In addition, Hamburg will focus on deepening CDT's engagement with foundation leaders to align giving strategies across the sector. She’ll also strengthen the organization’s policy and political education programming for their existing donor members.

