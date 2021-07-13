CONSTRUCTION NOTICE: 2021 Annual Concrete Roadway Repair

PROJECT SCOPE: The City concrete roadway repair project is the replacement of concrete pavement at various locations throughout the City, including repair of several sections of Heathland Crossing between FM-740 and White Road. The roadway reconstruction on Heathland Crossing will be in sections beginning with the eastbound lanes (Phases 1 and 2) and then moving to the westbound lanes (Phases 3 and 4). Two way traffic will be maintained during construction.