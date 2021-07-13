ZONING NOTIFICATION: 2296 Lafayette Landing – Case No. FV-2021-02

VILLAGE OF DEWITT RESOLUTION NO 2021-02 SURPLUS PROPERTY DECLARATION WHEREAS, the Village of DeWitt has authority under Nebraska Revised Statute 17-503.02 and Section 6-118 of the Municipal Code of the Village of DeWitt, to order the sale of City owned personal property through the adoption of a resolution by the Village Board directing the sale and the manner and terms of the sale, and WHEREAS, the Village of DeWitt has personal property with a fair market value of less than $5,000.00, described as follows, that is hereby declared to be surplus property and the same is hereby directed to be sold at the discretion of the Village Utilities Superintendent: 1981 Elgin Street Sweeper VIN#: 3500D WHEREAS, the Village of DeWitt will sell said personal property after a notice of sale has been posted in three prominent places within the Village for a period of not less than seven (7) business days prior to the sale of such property. WHEREAS, if the Village of DeWitt does not receive bids for any specific said surplus item, it will be determined to have no value and Village staff is directed to destroy and dispose of said item. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Chairman and Governing Body of the Village of DeWitt that the above-described surplus personal property be sold after notice of such sale has been posted in three prominent places within the Village for a period of not less than seven (7) business days prior to the sale of such property. Said notice shall give general description of the surplus property offered for sale and state the terms and conditions of such sale. If no bids are received for any specific said surplus item, it will be determined to have no value and Village staff is hereby directed to destroy and dispose of said item. PASSED AND APPROVED this 6th day of July 2021. /s/ Lyle Fink Chairman ATTEST: (SEAL) /s/ Moria Holly Village Clerk WR — July 14, 2021 ZNEZ.