ZONING NOTIFICATION: 2296 Lafayette Landing – Case No. FV-2021-02

DFW Community News
 14 days ago

Conduct a Public Hearing and consider approval of a Resolution for a Variance to Section 157.02 (C) of the Code of Ordinances that limits fences in the front yard to a maximum height of four feet (4’). The applicant is requesting to construct a five foot (5’) ornamental metal picket fence in the front yard along the property line abutting Lafayette Landing and along the north and south property lines in front of the front building line. The property is platted as Lot 25, Block A, Lafayette Landing Addition, is addressed as 2296 Lafayette Landing, and is zoned (SF-22) Single-Family Residential District. (Rockwall County CAD Map ID No. 47041)

Third day of triple-digit virus increase in Denton County

Another 103 Denton County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Wednesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health. That made the third consecutive day with a triple-digit increase in confirmed virus cases among locals. Until Wednesday, Denton County hadn’t passed that benchmark since mid-April. Additionally, Wednesday marked the...

