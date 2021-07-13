Alvina Dierkhising, 104

Alvina E. Dierkhising, age 104 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at CentraCare – Sauk Centre Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 p.m. Monday, July 12 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:15 p.m. with a rosary by the Christian Mothers and Catholic United Financial at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Alvina Elizabeth Primus was born January 26, 1917 in Lastrup, Minnesota to Henry and Mary (Athmann) Primus. She went to school through the sixth grade. On June 23, 1941, she married Anthony “Tony” Dierkhising at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. The couple lived in various places including Meire Grove, Clearwater, Sauk Centre, and Melrose. Throughout the years, she was a farmwife, housekeeper, and wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Christian Mothers, Catholic United Financial, and Polka Lovers Klub of America. Alvina enjoyed embroidery, coloring, praying, reading, dancing (Polkas and Waltzes), cards (UNO, 500, and Rummy), gardening, canning, and baking cookies. Survivors include her children, Kathy Botz of Sauk Centre, LeRoy (Carol) Dierkhising of Sauk Centre, Virgil (Sharon) Dierkhising of Hugo, and Mark (Dee) Dierkhising of Melrose; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; and brother, Ervin (Rose) Primus of Elk River. Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Dierkhising in December of 2001; parents; infant daughter, Elaine Agnes Dierkhising; son, Raymond Dierkhising; son-in-law, Vern Botz; sisters, Ann Zenzen, Bertha Ruhoff, Sister Chrystette Primus, O.S.B., infant sister, Marcella Primus; and brothers, Chryst, Edmund, Leander, William, and Marvin Primus. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.