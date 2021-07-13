Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sauk Centre, MN

Alvina Dierkhising, 104

hometownsource.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvina E. Dierkhising, age 104 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at CentraCare – Sauk Centre Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 p.m. Monday, July 12 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:15 p.m. with a rosary by the Christian Mothers and Catholic United Financial at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Alvina Elizabeth Primus was born January 26, 1917 in Lastrup, Minnesota to Henry and Mary (Athmann) Primus. She went to school through the sixth grade. On June 23, 1941, she married Anthony “Tony” Dierkhising at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. The couple lived in various places including Meire Grove, Clearwater, Sauk Centre, and Melrose. Throughout the years, she was a farmwife, housekeeper, and wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Christian Mothers, Catholic United Financial, and Polka Lovers Klub of America. Alvina enjoyed embroidery, coloring, praying, reading, dancing (Polkas and Waltzes), cards (UNO, 500, and Rummy), gardening, canning, and baking cookies. Survivors include her children, Kathy Botz of Sauk Centre, LeRoy (Carol) Dierkhising of Sauk Centre, Virgil (Sharon) Dierkhising of Hugo, and Mark (Dee) Dierkhising of Melrose; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; and brother, Ervin (Rose) Primus of Elk River. Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Dierkhising in December of 2001; parents; infant daughter, Elaine Agnes Dierkhising; son, Raymond Dierkhising; son-in-law, Vern Botz; sisters, Ann Zenzen, Bertha Ruhoff, Sister Chrystette Primus, O.S.B., infant sister, Marcella Primus; and brothers, Chryst, Edmund, Leander, William, and Marvin Primus. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Meire Grove, MN
City
Sauk Centre, MN
City
Melrose, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Clearwater, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Elk River, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centracare#The Christian Mothers And#Catholic United Financial#Christian Mothers#Uno#O S B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

American Airlines warns of fuel shortages spreading nationwide

American Airlines on Monday warned its pilots of a fuel shortage and asked them to conserve fuel when possible, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. The airline said its fuel deliveries to midsize airports are delayed due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply. The company reportedly said its flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by the shortage, a move that could add stops to certain flights.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy