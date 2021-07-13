Class of 1959 members gather
CARIBOU, Maine — Some members of the Caribou High School Class of 1959 met at the Par and Grill on Tuesday June 15, for lunch. Those attending were Gary and Edwina Cook, Mel and Judy Sullivan, Joyce and Duane Andereson, David DeMerchant, Gary and Lorraine Monteith, Dave Buchanan and Josie St. Peter, Gerard Belanger, Bobby and Carol Norsworthy, Toni Phillips, Ernie and Nancy Murphy, Linda Callison, Galen Thompson, Bill Kelley and Uncle Bob, Reg Thompson, Marena Lagerstrom and Joe Wilcox.thecounty.me
Comments / 0