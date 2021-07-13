Melinda Jo Jones (Howell)

Bowling Green – Melinda Jo Howell Jones age 52 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully surround by her loving family and friends Monday evening at the Medical Center. She was born in Bowling Green to the Late Ivan Howell and Myrlene Lightfoot Kirby. Melinda retired from the Bowling Green Police Department Investigations Unit. Melinda was a member of the Friendship Community Church. She was a graduate of Warren Central High School class of 1987 and a graduate of the Police Academy at Richmond.