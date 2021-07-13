Richard Rieland, 60

Richard J. “Rick” Rieland, age 60 of Melrose, passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife and two daughters on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Celebration of Rick’s Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with a time to share memories beginning at 7:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose. Richard John Rieland was born July 18, 1960 in Melrose, Minnesota to Marvin and Luella (Hiltner) Rieland. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1978. He was united in marriage to Amy Maus at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Rick worked at Carstens Industries for over 40 years. He enjoyed being outdoors and spent countless hours hunting and fishing. More recently, one of his favorite things was driving around the countryside with Amy so she could take photos. Rick loved making special memories and spending time with his friends and family - especially his four granddaughters. Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Amy (Maus) Rieland of Little Birch Lake; daughters, Nikki (Trey) Swanson and their children, Finley and Harlow of Becker, and Hanna (Chris) Lundeen and their children, Gracelyn and Lakelyn of Little Birch Lake; and brothers, Dan Rieland of Melrose, Randy (Nadine) Rieland of Albany, Paul “Gurney” (Lisa) Rieland of Melrose, and Tom “Zippy” Rieland of St. Cloud. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Marv and Lu Rieland; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Agnes Maus; and brother-in-law, Ron Maus. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.