Lawrence Gaebel, 61

Lawrence A. “Larry” Gaebel, age 61 of Freeport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private graveside service will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Lawrence Ambrose Gaebel was born February 18, 1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ambrose and Marie (Marthaler) Gaebel. He graduated from Melrose High School and began working in construction. Larry owned and operated G & C Log Homes. He enjoyed woodworking and hunting, especially deer hunting. Larry loved being a grandfather and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Maria (Travis) Skoog of St. Paul, Ben Gaebel of Upsala, Megan (Nick) Klinkner of Freeport, and Jacob (Carlee) Gaebel of Melrose; five grandchildren, Kinsley, Apollonia, Rosalie, Bea, and Olly; sister, Georgine (William) Nathe of Freeport; and many loving relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Marie Gaebel. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.