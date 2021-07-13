Giant Goldfish Found in Minnesota Lake Prompt Strange Plea from City Officials

The discovery of several sizeable goldfish lurking in a Minnesota lake prompted city officials to plead with residents to stop releasing their pets into the waters as the invasive creatures threaten to overtake the local ecosystem. According to a local media report, the odd request came about after wildlife workers in the community of Burnsville recovered a jaw-dropping 18 goldfish from the city's Keller Lake. Able to thrive in this particular environment, some of the popular pet fish had grown to rather epic proportions with one measuring a foot long and another weighing a whopping four pounds.