Animals

Giant Goldfish Found in Minnesota Lake Prompt Strange Plea from City Officials

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 11 days ago
The discovery of several sizeable goldfish lurking in a Minnesota lake prompted city officials to plead with residents to stop releasing their pets into the waters as the invasive creatures threaten to overtake the local ecosystem. According to a local media report, the odd request came about after wildlife workers in the community of Burnsville recovered a jaw-dropping 18 goldfish from the city's Keller Lake. Able to thrive in this particular environment, some of the popular pet fish had grown to rather epic proportions with one measuring a foot long and another weighing a whopping four pounds.

