Watch: Bigfoot Filmed Crossing River in Michigan?
An intriguing piece of footage from Michigan shows a rather sizeable creature in the process of crossing a river and some suspect that the strange beast could be Bigfoot. A group known as the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization received the wild report earlier this month from an individual named Eddie, who claimed that their cousin spotted the strange scene while "kayaking on the Cass River." The man initially provided them with a remarkable photo that appears to capture a bipedal creature crossing the river while seemingly holding something in its arms. Fortunately, Eddie subsequently shared a brief video of the eerie encounter which provides a somewhat better glimpse of the oddity.www.coasttocoastam.com
