Powell will stress patience in Capitol Hill testimony this week

U.S. stock indexes traded lower Thursday morning ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second, and final, day of congressional testimony on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy. His meeting with a Senate committee was set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% at 34,841, while the S&P 500 index was down 0.3% at 4,359, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.4% at around 14,576. Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday that the central bank wouldn't be in a hurry to start paring monthly asset purchases and...