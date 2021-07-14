Cancel
Washington, DC

Powell will stress patience in Capitol Hill testimony this week

By Greg Robb
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will use two days of testimony to Congress to stress the Fed leaders are being patient about looming decisions about retreating from the ultra-easy stance of monetary policy.

Testifying before House lawmakers today, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell maintained that the Fed’s overall monetary policy stance remains “appropriate” even amid rising inflation concerns, and that “patience” will characterize the agency’s approach moving forward. He noted that the Fed is prepared to respond quickly if prices begin to rise faster than anticipated or if inflation persists for a longer period of time.

