County Crime Report: July 14

July 8

ELLERBE — At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to Family Dollar on North Main Street following a report of a suspect taking an unknown amount of merchandise, valued at $25, from the store. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Adam Street following a report of a suspect taking the victim’s Draco Nak 9 AK 9MM pistol, valued at $500. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:29 p.m., deputies responded to a place of worship on South NC 177 HWY following a report of a suspect taking fuel, valued at $35, from a Ford Econoline and breaking the locking gas cap, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:17 p.m., police responded to McNeil Funeral Home following a report of a suspect taking a NC license plate, valued at $30. The case is inactive.

July 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:52 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect breaking a rear window, valued at $500, and a driver side front window, valued at $200, on an Acura 3.5 RL. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 2:24 a.m., deputies responded to Meeting Place Market on North US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking into the store and damaging a front door, valued at $200, and an office door, valued at $100. The suspect sole an unknown amount of Backwoods Cigars, valued at $20, and an unknown amount of Vuse Alto vape pens, valued at $40. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s Mazda and stealing a unknown amount of tools, valued at $50, and a battery charger, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:24 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Wix Road following a report of a suspect stealing a John Deere 48” lawnmower, valued at $1,500, and a cable, valued at $15. The case is active.

CANDOR — At 7:49 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cemetery Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Canik 9MM handgun, valued at $650. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:32 p.m., police responded to West Franklin Street following a report of a suspect using a victim’s information to obtain $5,670. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:01 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing clothing items, valued at $404. The Rockingham Police Department charged Leonard Cornell Williams.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:04 p.m., police responded to Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect concealing and stealing crab claw meat, valued at $14, and an assortment of goods, valued at $157. The case is inactive.

July 10

ELLERBE — At 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Godfrey Road following a report of a suspect stealing a 2010 Mini Cooper, valued at $2,200, a wooden dining room table, valued at $100, and four quilts, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of suspect retrieving water from a victim’s hose without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:30 a.m., police responded to a residence on Aslington Street following a report of a suspect pointing a gun and discharging a firearm in city limits. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:2o p.m., police responded to a residence on Beaverwood Court following a report of a suspect breaking the double pane sliding glass door on a victim’s property, valued at $800. The case is active.

July 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:12 a.m., deputies responded to a park on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect damaging a chain link gate, valued at $500. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher James Sessoms.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:17 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rohanen Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a Poland 10.5 liter 6HP dark green tiller, valued at $750, from a victim’s yard. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspicious structure fire, causing $9,000 in damage. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:1o p.m., police responded to a residence on Starlight Drive following a report of a suspect using a vehicle without authorization and stealing a Taurus 9MM handgun, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:10 p.m., police responded to a convenience store on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect taking a Smith and Wesson 9MM, valued at $300, and an iPhone 8 Plus, valued at $1,000, from a vehicle without permission. The case is active.

July 12

ELLERBE — At 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and taking a Central Pneumatic air compressor, valued at $200, five lumber deck boards, valued at $200, a Diablo air hose, valued at $75, a Viking 12V power pack jump starter, valued at $100, miscellaneous tools, valued at $400, a black duffle bag, valued at $75, a green duffle bag, valued at $75, assorted clothes, valued at $400, Black Box premium wine, valued at $30, framed Canadian currency, valued at $50, assorted household goods, valued at $250, a glass window, valued at $150, and a black Alcatel cell phone with blood, valued at $10. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon David Busby.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:14 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of a suspect taking a John Deere self-propelled push lawn mower, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:40 p.m., police responded to a residence on Ardsley Street following a report of a suspect damaging a fence and property, valued at $150, with a pellet gun and killing cats. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:23 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect punching a victim in the face. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:47 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on Cabel Drive following a report of a suspect busting a victim’s front windshield on a Honda Civic, valued at $250. The case is inactive.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]