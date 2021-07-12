Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham, NC

County Crime Report: July 14

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYum0_0avuDv6c00

July 8

ELLERBE — At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to Family Dollar on North Main Street following a report of a suspect taking an unknown amount of merchandise, valued at $25, from the store. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Adam Street following a report of a suspect taking the victim’s Draco Nak 9 AK 9MM pistol, valued at $500. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:29 p.m., deputies responded to a place of worship on South NC 177 HWY following a report of a suspect taking fuel, valued at $35, from a Ford Econoline and breaking the locking gas cap, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:17 p.m., police responded to McNeil Funeral Home following a report of a suspect taking a NC license plate, valued at $30. The case is inactive.

July 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:52 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect breaking a rear window, valued at $500, and a driver side front window, valued at $200, on an Acura 3.5 RL. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 2:24 a.m., deputies responded to Meeting Place Market on North US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking into the store and damaging a front door, valued at $200, and an office door, valued at $100. The suspect sole an unknown amount of Backwoods Cigars, valued at $20, and an unknown amount of Vuse Alto vape pens, valued at $40. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s Mazda and stealing a unknown amount of tools, valued at $50, and a battery charger, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:24 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Wix Road following a report of a suspect stealing a John Deere 48” lawnmower, valued at $1,500, and a cable, valued at $15. The case is active.

CANDOR — At 7:49 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cemetery Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Canik 9MM handgun, valued at $650. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:32 p.m., police responded to West Franklin Street following a report of a suspect using a victim’s information to obtain $5,670. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:01 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing clothing items, valued at $404. The Rockingham Police Department charged Leonard Cornell Williams.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:04 p.m., police responded to Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect concealing and stealing crab claw meat, valued at $14, and an assortment of goods, valued at $157. The case is inactive.

July 10

ELLERBE — At 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Godfrey Road following a report of a suspect stealing a 2010 Mini Cooper, valued at $2,200, a wooden dining room table, valued at $100, and four quilts, valued at $2,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of suspect retrieving water from a victim’s hose without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:30 a.m., police responded to a residence on Aslington Street following a report of a suspect pointing a gun and discharging a firearm in city limits. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:2o p.m., police responded to a residence on Beaverwood Court following a report of a suspect breaking the double pane sliding glass door on a victim’s property, valued at $800. The case is active.

July 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:12 a.m., deputies responded to a park on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect damaging a chain link gate, valued at $500. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher James Sessoms.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:17 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rohanen Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a Poland 10.5 liter 6HP dark green tiller, valued at $750, from a victim’s yard. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspicious structure fire, causing $9,000 in damage. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:1o p.m., police responded to a residence on Starlight Drive following a report of a suspect using a vehicle without authorization and stealing a Taurus 9MM handgun, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:10 p.m., police responded to a convenience store on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect taking a Smith and Wesson 9MM, valued at $300, and an iPhone 8 Plus, valued at $1,000, from a vehicle without permission. The case is active.

July 12

ELLERBE — At 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and taking a Central Pneumatic air compressor, valued at $200, five lumber deck boards, valued at $200, a Diablo air hose, valued at $75, a Viking 12V power pack jump starter, valued at $100, miscellaneous tools, valued at $400, a black duffle bag, valued at $75, a green duffle bag, valued at $75, assorted clothes, valued at $400, Black Box premium wine, valued at $30, framed Canadian currency, valued at $50, assorted household goods, valued at $250, a glass window, valued at $150, and a black Alcatel cell phone with blood, valued at $10. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon David Busby.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:14 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of a suspect taking a John Deere self-propelled push lawn mower, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:40 p.m., police responded to a residence on Ardsley Street following a report of a suspect damaging a fence and property, valued at $150, with a pellet gun and killing cats. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:23 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect punching a victim in the face. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:47 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on Cabel Drive following a report of a suspect busting a victim’s front windshield on a Honda Civic, valued at $250. The case is inactive.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

738
Followers
932
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Ellerbe, NC
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
Rockingham, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Crime Report#Family Dollar#Ford#Mcneil Funeral Home#Acura#Meeting Place Market On#Backwoods Cigars#Vuse Alto#Food Lion#Beaverwood Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Community packs Laurinburg Cinema after robbery

LAURINBURG — Richmond and Scotland residents banded together to support the Laurinburg Cinema after its staff were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. There was a “Pack the Place Out” event aimed at filling the seats for the 7 p.m. show on Thursday which featured “Space Jam 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow,” according to the Cinema’s Facebook page. Chelsie Johnson, a Rockingham-based realtor with REMAX Southern Realty and one of the organizers for the event, said there are 260 seats available that have been pre-purchased and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

214 BEANE RUN, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Amazing home located in Beane Run! A hidden gem located just outside the city. Get the rare opportunity to own a property in this beautiful community today. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
Richmond County, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Man charged with shooting juvenile

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man believed to be responsible for the shooting of a juvenile over the weekend. Vincent Darrel Cheatham, 32, of East Washington Street Ext. is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He has been placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Warrants out for shooting suspects

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects in a shooting that took place over the weekend, leaving one person injured. Larry Donald Williams III, 21, of Rockingham and Devon Ma’Quan Douglas, 21, also of Rockingham, are both facing one felony count each of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Man arrested after larceny attempt

LAURINBURG — A Rockingham man was arrested Friday after attempting to steal numerous items from the Laurinburg Walmart. According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Walmart around 10 p.m. when loss prevention advised them that a male had concealed items inside a box of potato chips and went through the self-checkout. The male was identified later as 42-year-old Kelly Wayne Clayton of Rockingham.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

1466 CUMBERLAND CIRCLE, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Located in lovely Richmond Park, this spacious home sits on nearly 2 acres and has room for the whole family! This beauty features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, formal living room, dining room, a cozy den with fireplace, and an office space that can be used as a guest room. An attached 2 car garage, encapsulated basement, and a large deck overlooking Hitchcock Creek make this home a must see!

Comments / 0

Community Policy