Oxendine, Chavis attend USA Football national camp

Contributed photo Pembroke area natives Josiah Oxendine, left, and Walker Chavis, right, attended USA Football’s national camp last week in Canton, Ohio.

CANTON, Ohio — Two local football players represented Robeson County on a national level last week.

Pembroke area natives Josiah Oxendine and Walker Chavis attended USA Football’s national camp held July 5-7 in Canton, Ohio.

“It was pretty cool; it was the first time I got to put on pads and a helmet in a training-camp scenario,” Oxendine said. “It’s been two years since I put on pads and a helmet and faced some competition, so that was pretty cool.”

Players were selected based on performance at 14 regional camps across the U.S.; Oxendine and Chavis attended a camp in Charlotte earlier this year. There were 43 states represented at the national camp.

The pair both performed well in Canton. Chavis earned a MVP award for the middle school wide receivers group and Oxendine, based on an evaluation during the camp, was rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in his class in the nation by QB Hit List.

“Both of them did outstanding; you would’ve thought they were still local the way they performed,” said Thomas Oxendine, Josiah’s father, who has coached both his son and Chavis for several years. “Both of them did really well.”

Camp attendance also opens the possibility of the pair being selected for the USA national team for their age group for future competition.

“It’s very valuable (experience), because coming from Robeson County, it’s hard to try to get noticed and stuff, but when I go to a camp like that there’s a lot of exposure,” Chavis said.

Evaluators from Penn State and Colorado were at the camp, in addition to the coaches and organizers from USA Football.

“I got to meet some of the coaches, some college coaches and some high school coaches, and got to learn from them and incorporate what they do with their quarterbacks,” Josiah Oxendine said. “I’ll take that into consideration and start to do that more.”

Campers were also given the opportunity to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

“We got to see all the history, like the jerseys and stuff; when people break records, they turn in their jerseys, and we got to see Drew Brees’ jersey,” Oxendine said. “We got to see some records like biggest arm, and biggest thigh; Jerome Bettis has one of the biggest thighs in NFL history and they put that on there. We got to see the Hall of Famers and their faces.”

Chavis will begin his high school career as a freshman at Fairmont this fall after reclassifying to the Class of 2025 last year.

“I’ve got a great feeling about it; I think I’m going to do good,” Chavis said. “I’ve just got to keep putting the work in, keep my grades up.”

Oxendine, who a year younger, has chosen to reclassify to the Class of 2026; he will attend Dillon Christian School this fall.

“He’s doing that based off of the opinion of college coaches, such as Mack Brown, giving him the advice that before he entered high school he could reclassify, with COVID being still a factor,” Thomas Oxendine said. “It’s out of our control, some things we can’t control.”

But as both players prepare for their fall seasons locally, they’ve already made a splash nationally, something Thomas Oxendine hopes will continue, both with Josiah Oxendine and Chavis but also other local players.

“Our local kids, our community, all of our kids, I just think that with opportunities comes success,” Thomas Oxendine said. “COVID has hurt some of that, but with them being able to go outside the community, that’s enabled them to get some exposure. We have a lot of talent in our community; Walker and Josiah are just an example of it.”