The routine was monotonous, frustrating, and likely tested the limits of the love of the game for nearly everyone involved. Whatever was first on the morning docket for any of Colorado’s athletic programs, the daily testing took priority. Take the mask off long enough to get swabbed, wait patiently for the COVID result to come through, and then go about the day. Or not, if that result proved positive. And then the quarantine and contact tracing would begin, scuttling a team’s plans for days at best, if not longer.