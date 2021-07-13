Docs salvage a split against Eugene with game two comeback win

The Hinckley Knights town ball team split a pair of league games last week, putting them in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Minny League’s North division. Last Wednesday, Hinckley’s offense was solid, as the Knights got a 16-1 win over the Braham Snappers. In the first, third baseman Isaiah Hasz hit a bases-loaded double, and came home on a single by left fielder Max Sickler, to put Hinckley up 4-0. Braham got their lone run in the second, and Hinckley did not look back. Designated hitter Jarrod Brennan and second baseman Cory Schmidt each double in the second. Two more runs followed in the third to make the score 9-1. In the fourth, a bases-clearing double by right fielder Cade Thurner put the Knights up 12-1, and in the fifth, RBIs from center fielder Dez LeTexier and catcher Jacob Grice, and a walk-off single from pinch hitter Mac Storlie gave Hinckley a 16-1 win. Schmidt was tops on offense, going 3 for 3, with 2 doubles and an RBI. LeTexier was 2-3 with 2 RBI and a stolen base. The team finished with 12 hits, including 6 doubles. Hasz had 3 RBI, both coming on doubles. Grice stole 2 bases. Ben Sickler threw a complete game win, giving up no earned runs on just 2 hits, walking 1 and striking out 6.