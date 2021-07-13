Cancel
Ginger Bones makes WTIP debut during membership drive

WTIP
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGinger Bones is a trio comprised of Abby Zac on vocals and guitar, Willow Waters on bass, and Zack Baltich on drums. With clever lyrics and creative sounds, they use food and flavors as inspiration for tasty original tunes. They talked about their upcoming album and played live during WTIP's Rock Steady Membership drive.

www.wtip.org

Comments / 0

