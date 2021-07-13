5 Best Hard Rock Hotels in the World

The Las Vegas skyline is one of the most memorable city skylines in the world, and it is made so much more special by the outlines of some of the best hotels in the world. Penthouses, suites, villas and more, some of these hotel rooms cost thousands of dollars to stay in. So if you're heading to Las Vegas for the World Series of Poker later this year, then be sure to check out some of the best hotels Las Vegas has to offer!