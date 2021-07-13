Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

City council approves new museum director

cityofhastings.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hastings City Council approved the appointment of a new director for the Hastings Museum at Monday evening’s council meeting. Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson was selected as the new museum director after the city considered several candidates, both internal and external. She had been serving as the interim director since former director Rebecca Matticks resigned effective June 18, and she was already a current employee at the Hastings Museum.

www.cityofhastings.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffalo Bill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#The Hastings City Council#The Hastings Museum#Museum Studies#Mpma#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy