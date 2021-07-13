City council approves new museum director
The Hastings City Council approved the appointment of a new director for the Hastings Museum at Monday evening’s council meeting. Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson was selected as the new museum director after the city considered several candidates, both internal and external. She had been serving as the interim director since former director Rebecca Matticks resigned effective June 18, and she was already a current employee at the Hastings Museum.www.cityofhastings.org
