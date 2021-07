On entering a plea of guilty to the charge of arson leveled against her by Atha Henning in 1921, Mrs. Carrie Jane Smith was held in bail of $500 to the grand jury. There was no evidence against the woman as no one had seen her about the barn, which she is charged with burning. She had informed Henning that she had lit the fire upon his return home. Claiming Henning was the father of her unborn child, the woman charged that he had mistreated her and she was getting revenge when she destroyed his property. Neighbors of the persons involved contend the woman’s mind is unbalanced, but her conduct in court did not indicate such was the case. Her story of burning was anything but that of a crazy person.