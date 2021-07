SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Colorado mountain communities are altering their approach to tourism to manage the guest experience amid an affordable housing crisis and subsequent labor shortage. “We really took a step back and said, ‘Maybe now is not the time to keep the peddle on the gas on the marketing,'” said Andrew Sandstrom, Marketing Director For the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association. “(We said) ‘What can we do to better help the community? To better help the visitor experience when they’re here?’ “So we made the decision about a month ago to turn off our summer marketing promotions. We...