Soapbox to unveil world’s biggest bottle of soap in Times Square on July 15

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Clean beauty company Soapbox will unveil the world’s biggest bottle of soap in Times Square on July 15, 2021, marking the launch of a multi-city tour aimed at raising awareness for the importance of hand hygiene. Soapbox will donate 147,900 personal care products to communities in need during the tour. July 15 is both National Clean Beauty Day and National Give Something Away Day.

