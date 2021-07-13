Next-Gen Mustang NASCAR Is Built For EV Tech, Says Ford Exec

Since its launch last year, the Ford Bronco Sport has been a big hit with buyers, even forcing Ford to change its policy on selling demo vehicles in an effort to ramp up inventory earlier this year. And in spite of multiple production cuts as a result of the semiconductor chip shortage, Ford has still managed to grow Bronco Sport sales, which is attracting more Jeep owners than any other brand. Thus, it’s no surprise that the 2022 Jeep Compass, which was just revealed, has received a bit of a refresh to help it better compete with Ford’s rugged crossover.