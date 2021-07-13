Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Next-Gen Mustang NASCAR Is Built For EV Tech, Says Ford Exec

fordauthority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord revealed the next-gen Mustang NASCAR racer back in May following a camouflaged track teaser and an early leak that showed off the new race car in the flesh. Since then, we’ve gotten a chance to hear its V8 soundtrack as well. The design of the car itself is a bit of a throwback, as it looks far more like the road-going Ford Mustang than its predecessor. But in terms of powertrains, the next-gen Mustang NASCAR racer is much more forward-thinking.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsAutoExpress

Ioniq 5 vs Volkswagen ID.4 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E

What you see here is the future for three of the biggest car brands in Britain. Each of these all-electric models sits on a platform specifically designed for electrification and marks a significant step on the road to zero-emissions driving. We’ve already spent time in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and...
Carstecheblog.com

This Isn’t a 1969 Ford Mustang, Just a Heavily Modified 2009 Hyundai Accent

At first glance, this vehicle looks like a real 1969 Ford Mustang, but upon closer inspection, you still may not realize it’s just a heavily modified 2009 Hyundai Accent. Since the latter isn’t the same size as the original muscle car, the proportions are slightly off, especially its width, but we’re certain that this will fool most non automobile enthusiasts on the road. Unfortunately, it probably doesn’t have a Windsor V8 engine. Read more for a short video and additional pictures.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

NASCAR Next Gen car to be delivered to teams

The new NASCAR chassis has cleared the crash test and will be delivered to teams. In the end of June, NASCAR conducted a crash test at Talladega Superspeedway. The car was driven by a robot with a crash dummy in the cockpit. Soon after, rumors began to circulate that the...
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Did NASCAR's Next Gen Cup Car 'Kill' a Crash Test Dummy?

Rumors that the much-hyped Next Gen racer is unsafe reached a fever pitch this week. Here's what's going on. The hype for NASCAR's Next Gen Cup car has only swelled since the real deal was revealed in May. It looks like the sanctioning body is going through with fundamental upgrades like independent rear suspension, a sequential-shift transmission, and composite bodies, seemingly bringing stock car racing into the 21st Century. However, it's not all perfect as some people involved are saying the biggest problem might not be horsepower or aerodynamics—but safety.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Sales Fall To Challenger, Outsell Camaro During Q2 2021

MUSTANG -6.62% 14,676 15,717 -5.43% 31,950 33,786. In Canada, Ford Mustang deliveries totaled 1,925 units in Q2 2021, an increase of about 19 percent compared to 1,614 units sold in Q2 2020. In the first six months of the year, Mustang sales increased about 20 percent to 2,659 units. MODEL...
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Used To Set New UK Record For EV Energy Use

One of the biggest challenges automakers like Ford face as each work to convert to electric power is convincing the world that EVs are viable for long-distance driving. Range anxiety is very real, as is a general lack of infrastructure in terms of EV charging stations, at least compared to the number of gas stations already in place. Thus, a new EV energy use record set by a trio of drivers in a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E recently should help change at least a few minds in that regard.
MotorsportsAutoblog

This Camaro race car is expected to fetch seven digits at Monterey

One of the most legendary Camaros of all time is going up for auction at Monterey this August. The blue and yellow 1967 Chevy Camaro Z/28 was the fourteenth Camaro Z/28 ever built, and the first of six to wear the Sunoco Penske colors. It's expected to sell for $1.4 to 2 million when it crosses the block.
MotorsportsJalopnik

There Are Rumors That NASCAR's Next-Gen Car Is A Disaster

If you’ve been on NASCAR Twitter or Reddit the past few days, you’ve probably heard some weird rumors about the Cup Series’ Next-Gen car. Specifically that it may be delayed. Specifically that it’s dangerous. Let’s walk through what appears to be going on. One representative from NASCAR told Jalopnik that,...
Atlanta, INwbiw.com

Briscoe One Cure Ford Mustang finishes 15th at Atlanta

ATLANTA – Chase Briscoe earned his 15th top 15 of the season, and it came in his second career NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta. Briscoe was the highest finishing NASCAR Cup Series rookie for the 17th time this season. ” I felt like our One Cure Ford Mustang was...
CarsTimes Union

Review: Why the Ford Mustang Mach-E Is One of the Most Complete EVs to Date

At a certain point, technology matures. Over the past 20 years, the original wave of jokes about crappy cell-phone reception spewed by standups and echoed by actors on both the big and the small screen has gone the way of equally dated complaints about pixelated internet video, hallmarks of an era whose digital frustrations and foibles have receded comfortably into the rearview.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Big NASCAR Silly Season Shuffle in Advance of Next Gen

NASCAR’s Silly Season found a gear on Thursday with Team Penske and Wood Brother Racing finalizing its respective driver rosters for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Penske confirmed that Austin Cindric would take over the flagship No. 2 Ford Mustang in 2022 with Brad Keselowski departing the organization by the end of the year. It has been confirmed by numerous outlets, and not denied by Roush Fenway Racing, that Keselowski would join that team as a driver-owner in 2022.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E With Lincoln MKZ Wheels Looks Great: Video

In the few months since it launched, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has racked up quite a few accolades and has thus far proven popular with buyers, even amid the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. Those that have driven the Mach-E or own one haven’t had too many complaints about the new EV crossover, but there’s one thing that YouTuber Alex Dykes isn’t a fan of – the somewhat narrow, 225-series tires that come on the Mach-E from the factory.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Orders Go Live In Europe

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition were revealed some time ago, and Ford released all the details on these performance-oriented EVs late last year. Those that reside in North America were able to order the GT models back in April, but now, European residents can also secure their own Mach-E GT, following the new model’s appearance at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed this past weekend.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Jeep Compass Debuts As Revamped Ford Bronco Sport Rival

Since its launch last year, the Ford Bronco Sport has been a big hit with buyers, even forcing Ford to change its policy on selling demo vehicles in an effort to ramp up inventory earlier this year. And in spite of multiple production cuts as a result of the semiconductor chip shortage, Ford has still managed to grow Bronco Sport sales, which is attracting more Jeep owners than any other brand. Thus, it’s no surprise that the 2022 Jeep Compass, which was just revealed, has received a bit of a refresh to help it better compete with Ford’s rugged crossover.
Economyfordauthority.com

Electrify America Commits To Significant Network Expansion Through 2025

The ongoing EV transition is in full swing, and as Ford Authority has extensively covered, The Blue Oval is one of several automakers currently running full speed towards offering a diverse roster of fully electric vehicles globally by the end of the decade. But the amount of public chargers currently available in the U.S. leaves a lot to be desired, especially in more sparsely populated areas. Electrify America, which already operates a substantial charging network in the country, is planning to rectify that situation, as it recently announced an ambitious plan to more than double the amount of chargers in its network through 2025.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Instrument Panel Analysis Reveals Mystery Space: Video

Former Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on disassembling a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for weeks now. So far, that process has included examining the Mach-E’s undercarriage, frunk area, door assembly, rear cargo area, pillars, front end, seats, battery pack, and suspension, as well as comparing its engineering to its rivals and conducting a thorough battery analysis. Now, Munro and his team are back with a new video that delves deeper into the EV with a Mach-E instrument panel analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy