Cantwell, Capito Introduce Bipartisan Legislation for Equal Pay for All Athletes Competing Under the American Flag

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, which has jurisdiction over the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and Senator Shelley Moore-Capito (R-WV) today reintroduced their bipartisan plan to ensure equal pay for Americans who represent our country in global athletic competitions, like the Olympics, regardless of gender. Today, men and women can be paid differently for representing Team USA in the same sport.