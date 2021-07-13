Local college students ruck for a cause – The Press

ASHWAUBENON – A group of area college students hit the pavement over the holiday week for a 140-mile ruck – from Green Bay to Milwaukee – pushing through rain, heat and blisters to raise awareness about veterans’ suicide.“It’s a challenging seven days, but it’s definitely a good cause,” ruck team leader and St. Norbert College junior Samuel Skiff said. “I think it is huge to raise awareness for veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention. I don’t think many people understand how big of an issue it is, and how many veterans are affected by it. Hopefully, by us rucking out there and having people see us, will help make people aware of that.”