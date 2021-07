The XO team is working hard in preparation for a massive takeover by the end of the year. The Weeknd's gearing up to drop new music (a full body of work, he said) and has a tour lined up for 2022. However, another star player on the XO roster has been missing from the game for a minute and is making a welcomed return. Belly's been slowly making his way back into the limelight. First, with the release of "Money On The Table" ft Benny The Butcher, then "Zero Love" with Moneybagg Yo.