LSU Baseball Outfielder Gavin Dugas Will Return for 2022 Season

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 11 days ago
The momentum started to build among LSU's draft eligible veterans at the end of day two of the MLB Draft. Pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma'Khail Hilliard announced their returns to the program for the 2022 season, leaving all eyes on outfielder Gavin Dugas.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Dugas made it official on Tuesday as he joined his fellow pitcher veterans by returning to the LSU baseball team next season. The presence and leadership Dugas will provide in the field and at the plate is unlike most others on this team.

He very quickly asserted himself as one of the leaders of the team throughout the 2021 season and also became one of the timely hitters as well, coming through with countless big hits in big moments. Dugas batted .295 in his first full season as a starter to go along with 19 home runs and 66 RBI.

Adding that firepower to a lineup of Dylan Crews, Tre Morgan, Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry makes for an explosive offense. Adding Johnson's influence as a hitting coach should also help Dugas whittle down on the team high 63 strikeouts. Dugas could propel himself up draft boards as he's also developed a reputation of being a tough nosed defender in the outfield. There is risk involved with returning as Dugas did suffer injuries in each of his first two seasons.

Dugas also proved to be a more than capable left fielder and brings stability to the outfield opposite Crews. That centerfield position will still very much be in the air as Giovanni DiGiacomo and Brody Drost feel like the two best options moving forward.

