What’s best for the Big Ten may not be what’s best for the Ohio State football team. That includes trying to insert its presence where they are unwanted. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has told NJ.com the conference will begin rotating its championship game as early as next season and is interested in holding it at MetLife Stadium (the home to the NFL’s Giants and Jets) in New Jersey. The Big Ten once again is looking at forcing itself on New York City. It needs to stop.