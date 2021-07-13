Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Features Nickelodeon Characters in Smash Bros-like Game

The Fortnite week 6 challenges will be released this week, offering up another 390,000 XP to earn if you complete them all. This, of course, will help you level up your Battle Pass, earn Battle Stars, and unlock even more sci-fi-themed cosmetics from this season. In this guide, we’ll be running you through all of the Fortnite week 6 epic and legendary quests, so you know what you’ll have to do to earn that sweet, sweet XP this week.