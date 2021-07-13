Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Features Nickelodeon Characters in Smash Bros-like Game

By Tom Meyer
Twinfinite
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nickelodeon television channel will be getting its own platform fighting game called Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl coming to consoles later this year, IGN reported today. According to the report, the game will play similarly to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros franchise with multiple classic Nickelodeon characters fighting on screen in 20 themed levels, such as Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Technodrome. It is being developed by Fair Play Labs and Ludosity, the latter which created its own Super Smash Bros-inspired game Slap City.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Smash Bros#Ign#Jellyfish Fields#Fair Play Labs#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Video Games/Film

‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ Video Game Will Let Your Favorite Childhood Icons Beat Each Other to a Pulp

As my good man Nigel Thornberry would say, “Smashing!”. You will soon be able to duke it out with your favorite Nickelodeon characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a game clearly inspired by the Super Smash Brothers franchise. The game pits favorites from multiple generations of Nickelodeon cartoons in glorious, colorful battle to determine who is the Nickeloden All-Star.
Video GamesCollider

‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ Trailer Reveals a Fighting Game Where Reptar Can Punch Nigel Thornberry

Get ready to punch your favorite cartoon characters in the face, as the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announcement trailer reveals a game where you can pitch SpongeBob SquarePants againstNigel Thornberry. Inspired by the Smash Bros. franchise, Nickelodeon’s new game features fighters and colorful arenas taken straight from some of the channel’s most famous animated series.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Finally Gets Some Graphics Options on PC

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was released for PC and consoles last month, and while its performance on consoles has been just fine, the PC experience has been rather lacking, to say the least. There were no options whatsoever to tweak the game’s graphics or resolution settings; you just had to make do with what the game gave you.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 6 challenges will be released this week, offering up another 390,000 XP to earn if you complete them all. This, of course, will help you level up your Battle Pass, earn Battle Stars, and unlock even more sci-fi-themed cosmetics from this season. In this guide, we’ll be running you through all of the Fortnite week 6 epic and legendary quests, so you know what you’ll have to do to earn that sweet, sweet XP this week.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl announced for Nintendo Switch, out this Fall

GameMill have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a platform fighter featuring characters from various Nickelodeon series, and developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs (with Maximum Games in charge of distribution in some European countries). It will be released this Fall in Europe and North America.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Pro Smash Bros. Players Are Embarrassed By The New Nickelodeon Game

It's hard to imagine anyone's 2021 video game bingo card having a square reading "Smash Bros., but, like, Nickelodeon characters instead" on it — but here we are. Yesterday's reveal trailer for "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" had gamers excited, but scratching their heads. Where had they seen the upcoming game's brand of bombastic melee action before? The obvious answer is, of course, the "Super Smash Bros." series of Nintendo-centric fighting games. However, the incredible resemblance isn't the main thing that has "Smash Bros." pros embarrassed by the new game.
Video GamesTwinfinite

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Shows Another Case With New Trailer

Today Capcom released another trailer of its upcoming compilation The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. We get to see an introduction to another chapter, “The Case of the Sea-Bathing Lady” in which we play an… unusual defense attorney. You can check it out below, alongside the previous trailers of this series.
Video GamesTwinfinite

New for Honor Trailer Reveals Kyoshin as Next Playable Hero Type

Today on the Ubisoft YouTube channel, a reveal trailer was released featuring the brand-new Kyoshin hero coming to For Honor. Although this character appears to be another katana-wielder, much like the Samurai, there’s a bit more to the Kyoshin. The first and most noticeable difference between Kyoshin and Samurai is...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Bless Unleashed Teases Steam PC Launch With a Short Trailer

Finally, Bless Unleashed’s anticipated PC version is nearing its full launch. Several beta tests over the course of 18 months or so have been building to its release next month, and today developer Neowiz Games has offered a small glimpse of the action to come with a short trailer. As...
TV & VideosTwinfinite

Which Fast & Furious Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Regardless of how you feel about the franchise, there is no denying that Fast & Furious is one of the hottest properties in the world. This series has evolved from street racers stealing DVDs to those very same delinquents now saving the world. That colorful cast of characters includes Dom,...
Video GamesTwinfinite

NBA 2K22 Release Date Locked in For September; Cover Athletes Revealed

This year brings another iteration of 2K’s acclaimed basketball game, NBA2K, and today the developer/publisher has confirmed that its launch date is locked in for Sept. 10 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Three different versions of the game will be available:. Standard Edition – $69.99...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Company of Heroes 3 Revealed in New Cinematic Trailer Alongside Extended Look at Gameplay

Today IGN, Sega, and Relic Games partnered up to reveal Company of Heroes 3, the latest installment in the long-running and popular WWII RTS series. The cinematic trailer sets the mood for the game’s campaign but is light on actual gameplay footage. Fortunately, IGN also live-streamed an extended look at the game of Company of Heroes 3 along with bits of developer commentary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy