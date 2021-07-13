‘Loki’: Tara Strong Isn’t Just Killing Time as Miss Minutes

That’s a wrap on Loki Season 1—and now we know it’s Season 1! There’s a Season 2 coming soon, and wow oh wow does it have a lot of ground to cover! But just like Loki and Sylvie, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Before we even think about Season 2, we have to think about how Season 1 just ended. Uh… there’s a lot to unpack. For an episode that was essentially a one-act play between Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Jonathan Majors, a lot was done to completely upend the MCU as we know it forever. Die-hard Marvel fans saw some of this coming, sure, but that doesn’t make it any less spectacular!