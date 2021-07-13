‘Loki’: Tara Strong Isn’t Just Killing Time as Miss Minutes
Tara Strong is a voice actor celebrity. Not a celebrity voice actor, a la Jeremy Renner heading the hit movie Arctic Dogs; but a celebrity known for her voice. Strong has voiced characters like Timmy Turner on The Fairly Oddparents, Raven on Teen Titans and Teen Titans GO!, Twilight Sparkle on My Little Pony, Bubbles on The Powerpuff Girls, and — up until now — most famously, Harley Quinn in the Arkham video games, as well as various animated projects.decider.com
Comments / 0