Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition Has Sold Out Digitally on PC and PS4
Players are currently unable to purchase Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition on both PC and PS4, as they’re sold out on the Square Enix storefront. Yes, you read that right. A digital release is actually completely sold out, stemming from code allotments generated by the storefronts for the developer to sell. However, a waiting list is available for both versions of the game. Despite the lack of codes being provided by the publisher itself, the Steam and Mac versions are still available for purchase.www.playstationlifestyle.net
