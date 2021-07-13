Kids deserve the vaccine, too. It will keep them — and adults — safe.

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg to discuss recommendations to keep children and their families safe while children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. "While the statewide mask guidance has been lifted, it's important that we continue to take steps to keep ourselves, our children, our friends and family safe. I urge everybody to get vaccinated and to follow CDC guidance so we can gather together safely," said Acting Secretary Snead. "We must remain vigilant and continue working together to prevent further spread of COVID-19 between children and families."