NieR: Automata's promised PC patch lands on July 15, adding support for 4K resolutions, HDR, stable framerate/cutscenes and more
Square Enix has announced that the promised PC patch for NieR: Automata will release on July 15, finally bringing much-needed updates to the four-year-old PC port. The updates include needed fixes such as addressing cutscene performance and framerate stability, as well as further enhancements such as support for 4K resolutions and lighting improvements.www.rpgsite.net
