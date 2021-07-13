Cancel
NieR: Automata's promised PC patch lands on July 15, adding support for 4K resolutions, HDR, stable framerate/cutscenes and more

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced that the promised PC patch for NieR: Automata will release on July 15, finally bringing much-needed updates to the four-year-old PC port. The updates include needed fixes such as addressing cutscene performance and framerate stability, as well as further enhancements such as support for 4K resolutions and lighting improvements.

www.rpgsite.net

