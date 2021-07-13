NieR: Automata's promised PC patch lands on July 15, adding support for 4K resolutions, HDR, stable framerate/cutscenes and more

If you’re a devoted Nier fanatic like me, then Nier Reincarnation has been on your radar for quite some time. And, if you’re lucky – unlike me – then you might have even gotten a chance to play the game during its pre-registration period. The rest of us will have to wait for the opportunity to explore the Cage, albeit only for a few weeks more. However, there is a new announcement to be excited about. Nier Reincarnation is launching later this month with a Nier: Automata crossover event.