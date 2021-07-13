5 Wonderful Things To Do In New Hampshire This Summer

The Granite State’s ethos is “Live Free or Die” and that tells you something about America’s ninth state. Divided into three distinct regions—the forested White Mountains in the north, the hills and lake region of the central and southern expanses, and the coastal lowlands bordering the Atlantic Ocean—New Hampshire packs a punch for such a petite state in New England. It’s no wonder Seth Myers, Adam Sandler, Mandy Moore, Sarah Silverman, Robert Frost, and J.D. Salinger have all lived here. Keep reading to learn about 5 wonderful things to do here this summer.