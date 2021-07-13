Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

5 Wonderful Things To Do In New Hampshire This Summer

By Wendy Altschuler
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Granite State’s ethos is “Live Free or Die” and that tells you something about America’s ninth state. Divided into three distinct regions—the forested White Mountains in the north, the hills and lake region of the central and southern expanses, and the coastal lowlands bordering the Atlantic Ocean—New Hampshire packs a punch for such a petite state in New England. It’s no wonder Seth Myers, Adam Sandler, Mandy Moore, Sarah Silverman, Robert Frost, and J.D. Salinger have all lived here. Keep reading to learn about 5 wonderful things to do here this summer.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Adam Sandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#New York City#New England#White Mountains#The Granite State#Meredith Bay#Ben Jerrys#Twin Barns Brewing Co#Crawford Notch State Park#Eastern#Airstream#The White Mountain Hotel#General Store#Bookstore#Pitchfork Records#Viking House#European#Granite State Candy Shop#The Capitol Center#The Common Man Roadside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Exploring Greenwich Village: Where Cultural Preservation Meets Renovation

If you were walking down Bleeker Street some 60 years ago, it would not be unheard of to cross paths with some of the most celebrated artists of the post-war era—a young, serious Nina Simone strutting to a gig, a frantic Jack Kerouac sitting on the curb scribbling notes, or even a paint-splattered Jackson Pollack on his way to the Cedar Tavern.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

WhistlePig Whiskey Expands Into The Irish Category

For over a decade, WhistlePig has been a name synonymous with “ultra-premium rye” whiskey. The Vermont-based farm distillery practically invented the term in an era when ryes rarely sold for more than $20 a bottle. Now the brand has its eyes set on additional categories of brown spirit. Earlier this summer saw the arrival of Beyond Bonded—a single barrel bourbon proofed to 100.1. This week, expansion comes by way of acquisition. Get ready for Limavady Irish Whiskey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy