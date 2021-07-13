Deadpool asks to join the MCU as he and Korg review Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi in 'Free Guy' trailer
Deadpool and the stone creature Korg -- better known, perhaps, as Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi -- have teamed up to review the trailer to the actors' new movie Free Guy. Apart from the fact that both actors do the video review in character, complete with Korg's CG-body that Waititi voiced and motion-performed in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, the snippet is especially clever, as Reynolds-as-'Pool doesn't hold back snarking on both Disney+ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and why Deadpool isn't in the MCU yet.www.wbal.com
