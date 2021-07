We are planning to deploy office 365 in our environment and as a beginner i want to know what are the best practice deployment for office 365. if anyone has done it in the past, i will really appreciate if you can share the process and procedure to configure office 365 on palo alto firewall. We are very short in timeline to deploy O365 and i don't have enough time to go through all the documentation. i am looking for a solution and best practice configuration which we can deploy in our environment. we are using outlook, sharepoint, MS-office and teams etc. Kindly suggest what is the quickest way to deploy O365 and please share any material if anyone has deployed this before.