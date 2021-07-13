Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Yards#Emery Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Search for Missing Girl at Pillar Falls Scaled Back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After an extensive effort since Thursday evening, officials have scaled back their efforts Saturday evening for a missing juvenile female. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue crews ended their search Saturday evening after the girl went missing Thursday evening at Pillar Falls on the Snake River while she was swimming with a group of people. The sheriff's office said searchers will do spot searches on Sunday throughout the day.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Here Comes the Thunder! Huge Motorcycle Ride on Idaho 84 This Weekend

I can't be the only one who does this, but every time a group of motorcycles drives by me when I'm driving I will roll down the window so I can hear each of them zip past me. I don't ride motorcycles but I love the sound they make. This weekend there will be a whole bunch of opportunities to hear bikes as they fly by when the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride happens this Sunday in I-84 between Meridian and Mountain Home.
AstronomyPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bad Moon Rising Over Twin Falls, Idaho

First, these are generic pictures. I’m not trying to pull a fast one. I looked up “wildfire moon” on Getty Images and found these. Have you ever attempted to take a picture of the moon with your telephone camera? What looks impressive to you becomes a tiny dot of light.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

North Dakota 18-year-old Dies Following Blowout Near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were hospitalized and one later died following a single-vehicle rollover on the interstate near Ford Hall on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Wyatt Walling, 18, of Epping, North Dakota was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he died. Walling had been in a Ford F250 pickup pulling a car hauler trailer when a front tire blew out and veered into the median where it rolled.
Blaine County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho health officials say a bat came back positive for rabies this week and warned the public to be cautious. The South Central Public Health District said the bat had been caught in Blaine County and tested positive for the virus Tuesday. Bats are the only animal...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Disabled Aircraft Blocking Main Runway at Twin Falls Airport, Flights Impacted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Flights in and out of Twin Falls had to be cancelled Sunday evening and delayed Monday morning because a private jet broke down on the main runway. According to City Spokesman Josh Palmer, a private jet had mechanical issues on the runway at Magic Valley Regional Airport and could not be moved Sunday evening. He said special mechanics from Oklahoma were being flown in to fix the problem as fast as they can. Commercial flights had to be cancelled Sunday while flights Monday have been delayed. Palmer said they plan on having the aircraft repaired and off the runway before the mid-day flights. The breakdown is not impacting the smaller runway at the airport.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Family Displaced by House Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adults and several children made it out of a house that caught fire late Sunday evening in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, at around 6 p.m. July 18, three adults and five children had been inside the home on the 300 block of Diamond Avenue before the fire started.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crash at U.S. 93 and Idaho 25 Junction in Jerome County

UPDATE: According to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles, a Ford Tarus and Chevrolet Traverse. Emergency crews responded at around 5:17 p.m. There are multiple reports of a serious crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 25, the blinking light east of Jerome. Images shared with News Radio 1310 show multiple emergency vehicles in the northbound lanes of U.S. 93, which appears to be partially blocked.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

11 Hilariously Bad Idaho Yelp! Reviews of Twin Falls’ Favorite Locations

Some people can find a way to complain about even the best situations. I just took my family on a four day camping vacation to Featherville. The weather was perfect and the river water was surprisingly pleasant, plus the hot springs made it possible to perfect your water temperature in small pools along the banks. The bugs were a minimum and we had more food than we were able to eat. Yet, my kids were still able to complain that they wanted to go home because they missed their beds and screen time. I swear, screen time is like a super-addictive drug.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, Idaho has a Twin in West Virginia

Losing teams in championship games don’t chant, “We’re number two! We’re number two!” So, this should require some humility but probably I can’t summon much. As proud as we are of the Perrine Bridge, there’s an even more spectacular span in West Virginia. The New River Gorge Bridge is a bit more than 800 feet above water level, which makes what we’ve got in Twin Falls a distant number two and maybe somewhere in Kentucky there’s something at 650 feet. I’m not counting.
Bonner County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Clark Fork Man Killed in Three-vehicle Crash Near Hope

HOPE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 65-year-old died in a three-vehicle crash in Bonner County Monday afternoon. Robert Eagle, of Clark Fork, was driving on State Highway 200 in a early 90s Nissan pickup at around 12:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F-250 pickup headed the other way, according to Idaho State Police. The Nissan then hit another car.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car Hits Parked Semi on Interstate Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a Pontiac sedan struck a semi-truck stopped alongside the interstate Sunday afternoon near Hazelton that slowed traffic headed west for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, Casey Wilson, 27, of Jerome had been headed west in a Pontiac Grand Prix at around 2:37 p.m....
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Rescued from Desert Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews located an injured woman in the desert early Saturday morning near Rogerson after being missing since Friday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and volunteers with the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team responded to just northwest of Rogerson were the woman went missing on Friday. She was found injured laying in the sagebrush.

Comments / 0

Community Policy