The July 29 episode of IMPACT Wrestling is beginning to take shape. Four matches have been announced for next week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling. The night will kick off with a BTI bout between Steve Maclin and Trey Miguel. Also, following their match at Slammiversary, Chris Sabin and Moose will do battle in the main event. Two tag team matches have also been set. The first will see Willie Mack and Rich Swann take on Violent by Design's Deaner and Rhino. The second will see Jay White and possible Bullet Club recruit Chris Bey against The Good Brothers.