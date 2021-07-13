Cancel
Seven Vols Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

utsports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Two more Vols were selected on the third and final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, which consistent of rounds 11-20. Senior pitchers Jackson Leath and Sean Hunley were selected in the 12th and 19th rounds, respectively, to round out the 2021 draft for the Big Orange. Tennessee's seven total picks are tied for the second most in a single draft in program history and are the Vols the most selections ever through 20 rounds.

utsports.com

Comments / 0

