Guerin: Buyouts not easy, but necessary as Wild moves forward

I'd expect to see bold moves from Bill Guerin. With him being bold buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter he has a plan to make the Minnesota Wild an instant contender in 2022 and in the long-term as well. When you look at the Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins (noticed I only mentioned the Cup winning teams who repeated or have won the Cup more than once within 5 years?) I see teams who were deep down the middle, had defensive depth, and goaltending depth. Not mention toughness and heart. They had offensive firepower and depth. Clearly the Wild aren't there yet. However, Guerin is confident he can work his offseason magic and transform the Wild into a great Cup contending team who can take on anyone any day of the week. He doesn't want to blow up the team to acquire a top center to make a Cup team. He doesn't want to sacrifice the entire farm either to rush the process, but with the team being in better shape after the buyouts you got to say Guerin has a bold plan. I know a way the Wild can be a contending team right away without sacrificing the entire farm system, but you will have to say goodbye to very few players. The problem was in the Chuck Fletcher era he was too attached to players and prospects to make a serious move to make the Wild into a much better contender. He had him moments where he did good, but there were moments he shouldn't had to do anything such as trade for Martin Hanzal and give away Alex Tuch in the Vegas expansion draft even though Jason Pominville refused to waive his NMC. You need your moves to be calculated and well thought out. So let's get back into things.