State Expands ‘Apprenticeship Pathways’ in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity today (Tuesday, July 13, 2021) announced an $8 million expansion of the Apprenticeship Illinois program. Through a Notice of Funding Opportunity, DCEO will expand innovative and high-quality apprenticeship programs to prepare Illinoisans for jobs in high-demand industries. Through the expansion, the state aims to serve an additional 750 apprentices across key industries, with plans to reach underserved populations as well as industries heavily impacted by COVID-19.kanecountyconnects.com
