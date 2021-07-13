Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Yards#Klix#Emery Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Search for Missing Girl at Pillar Falls Scaled Back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After an extensive effort since Thursday evening, officials have scaled back their efforts Saturday evening for a missing juvenile female. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue crews ended their search Saturday evening after the girl went missing Thursday evening at Pillar Falls on the Snake River while she was swimming with a group of people. The sheriff's office said searchers will do spot searches on Sunday throughout the day.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho is Being Targeted By Rental Scammers Due to Hot Housing Market

People are moving to Boise and the Treasure Valley at a significant pace. The housing market therefore has been touted as one of the top in the country. When something is going good, maybe even too good, and there is money involved, scammers tend to perk up. According to KTVB, Home prices in Ada County rose by a record 45.4%, in just one year! They took the average value of a home last year $360,000. Now that is up to $523,000. Housing and rentals are clearly in high demand.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho Just Got Bigger

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Rocks National Reserve increased in size now that private land has become part of the reserve near Almo, Idaho. The National Park Service announced the acquisition of 22.2 acres of private property, known as the Gibson property, within the reserve boundaries. "Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve said in a prepared statement. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands." Keck said the only thing the public cannot do within the new addition is camp, which is only allowed in designated, numbered, campsites within the reserve. The new addition is located between Register Rock and Elephant Rock.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Here Comes the Thunder! Huge Motorcycle Ride on Idaho 84 This Weekend

I can't be the only one who does this, but every time a group of motorcycles drives by me when I'm driving I will roll down the window so I can hear each of them zip past me. I don't ride motorcycles but I love the sound they make. This weekend there will be a whole bunch of opportunities to hear bikes as they fly by when the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride happens this Sunday in I-84 between Meridian and Mountain Home.
Boise, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Boise’s Grove Plaza Honors Dee Snutz

Imagine being a big enough deal to have your name on something important--like a monument, a school, or a brick in The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise. In order to make the cut for any of these major life milestones, you'd probably need to make a significant impact on the community.
Oakley, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Lightening Sparks Fire South of Oakley

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews are building containment lines around a fire south of Oakley possibly sparked by a thunderstorm this afternoon. According to the Bureau of Land Management in updated information, the South Carson Fire is estimated at 200 acres and running along a ridge top in grass, brush, and trees. Earlier reports said the fire may have been sparked by lightening, but BLM said the cause is under investigation. A bulldozer is working on building a line ahead of the fire to contain it.
Blaine County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Rabid Bat Found in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho health officials say a bat came back positive for rabies this week and warned the public to be cautious. The South Central Public Health District said the bat had been caught in Blaine County and tested positive for the virus Tuesday. Bats are the only animal...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Unique Ways To Get A D.U.I. In Idaho

You don't have to be driving a car to get a D.U.I. In fact, you don't have to be in a car at all!. D.U.I.'s can result in having your driver's license taken away, you could face big fines and in some cases, you could even lose your job! You shouldn't drink and drive... I mean, it's 2021; we have Uber, Lyft, Cabs, cell phones, the works. And you don't necessarily have to be driving a car to get a D.U.I. Here are some other forms of transportation people have operated drunk and gotten D.U.I.'s.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

The Top ‘Why Does Idaho’ Google Autocomplete Suggestions are Weird

Thanks to technology we barely have to think for ourselves anymore. You can have a question and start typing it into Google search and sometimes the autocomplete will finish the sentence for you. Other times it is completely wrong. That happened today and as I looked at the auto-filled suggestions it made me wonder why those were the first to pop up. I assume it's because other people had searched for that a lot, and that's pretty weird based on some of what I saw.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Crash at U.S. 93 and Idaho 25 Junction in Jerome County

UPDATE: According to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved two vehicles, a Ford Tarus and Chevrolet Traverse. Emergency crews responded at around 5:17 p.m. There are multiple reports of a serious crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 25, the blinking light east of Jerome. Images shared with News Radio 1310 show multiple emergency vehicles in the northbound lanes of U.S. 93, which appears to be partially blocked.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Family Displaced by House Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adults and several children made it out of a house that caught fire late Sunday evening in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, at around 6 p.m. July 18, three adults and five children had been inside the home on the 300 block of Diamond Avenue before the fire started.
Shoshone County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Armed Man Attempts to Hijack Chopper in North Idaho

Maybe he needed a lift home. Sheriff’s Deputies in Shoshone County arrested an armed man as he was alleged to be attempting to steal a helicopter. The airport in Smelterville, near Kellogg, is being used as a staging area for firefighters battling wildfires throughout the northern panhandle. Battling wildfires is...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

2021 Twin Falls ID National Night Out Is August 3

The annual Magic Valley event to bring local law enforcement and the community together for a few hours is scheduled for August 3, 2021. The Twin Falls City Park will be the event location. This year's Twin Falls' National Night Out is planned for August 3. This event encourages community...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Car Hits Parked Semi on Interstate Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-The driver of a Pontiac sedan struck a semi-truck stopped alongside the interstate Sunday afternoon near Hazelton that slowed traffic headed west for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, Casey Wilson, 27, of Jerome had been headed west in a Pontiac Grand Prix at around 2:37 p.m....
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Woman Rescued from Desert Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews located an injured woman in the desert early Saturday morning near Rogerson after being missing since Friday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and volunteers with the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team responded to just northwest of Rogerson were the woman went missing on Friday. She was found injured laying in the sagebrush.

Comments / 0

Community Policy