City Hall is Third World

As far back as the 1990s, it became apparent to city officials the Marshall Municipal Building no longer fit the needs of city workers and citizens. Originally built to house police and fire personnel, along with city administrative operations, the building became steadily outdated. Eventually, the fire operations moved to a stand-alone fire station in the 1970s and the police moved to the Law Enforcement Center in the 1990s. Unfortunately, the extra space left in the lower level wasn’t usable because of major deterioration. The utilities and other parts of the building had also declined over the years. And the second floor lacked the technology for broadcasting city council meetings. The meetings had to be moved to Marshall Public Schools.