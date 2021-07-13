Raid: Shadow Legends to add Tyler “Ninja” Blevins joins as a playable champion

Raid: Shadow Legends is a free-to-play RPG originally released for mobile devices in 2018 by Plarium Games. And today, the developers of Raid: Shadow Legends have announced that they are joining hands with the world-famous Twitch personality “Ninja” to bring a new character based on him into the game. The new character is designed based on his real-life personality Tyler Blevins and will be joining as one of the playable champions in the 500+ character roster in the game. The new event featuring Ninja is set to launch at the end of this week on July 16th, 2021. Moreover, the character will be available for free to all players after it is launched officially in the game.