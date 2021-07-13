Cancel
Cedar City, UT

Driver pulled over for overly tinted windows arrested after police find heroin in car

By Jeff Richards
 14 days ago

CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after police found 1 1/2 pounds of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday. Luis Mario Aguirre was subsequently booked into Iron County Jail for charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to register the vehicle or obtain a driver license. The possession with intent to distribute charge is a second-degree felony, while the other counts are either misdemeanors or infractions.

Cedar City, UT
California State
Cedar City, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Utah State
#Heroin#Police#Tinted Windows#Window Tint#Marijuana#Utah Highway Patrol#Uhp
