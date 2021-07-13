Cancel
EMBRZ Releases New Single and Announces Debut Album

By Logan Garrison
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMBRZ has unveiled “Where You Are” with Lizzy Land, the first single off his debut album Moments that’s due out on This Never Happened. Never one to be put into a box, EMBRZ sound is constantly evolving yet, always rooted in emotional connection. This emerging producer and professional plucker of heartstrings excels in hitting right in the feels, allowing listeners to lose themselves on the dancefloor time and time again. It seems like just yesterday we were vibing out to his melodic hits “Moving With U” and “Letting Go,” but flash forward to the present and he’s delivered “Where You Are” – the gorgeous lead single from his upcoming album Moments.

