EMBRZ Releases New Single and Announces Debut Album

“IF NOT FOR YOU” FROM THEIR FIFTH STUDIO ALBUM. New Solo Album By Guitarist/Songwriter Mark Tremonti Out. September 24th Via Napalm Records Now Available For Pre-Order:. On the heels of the recent announcements of their fifth studio album as well as tour dates throughout the rest of the year, Tremonti have released their music video for the debut single from Marching In Time scheduled for global release on September 24th via Napalm Records. The track “If Not For You” shows the evolution of the band’s sound in 2021 and the single is now available via all digital streaming platforms. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive the new single as an instant download. The music video is a frenetic, high-energy performance video that visually compliments the single that will be impacting radio this month and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/1uB2ZRjbtbY.