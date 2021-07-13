Kewanee - Anni Jakobi, 91, of Kewanee, died at 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Betty's Garden Memory Care in Kewanee. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 17 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend the money on your grandchildren, or that you buy your grandmother a bouquet of flowers, or that you take a loved one out to dinner, or just make a phone call.