Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a national conversation has focused on the need for transformation in higher education. Both S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service issued negative outlooks for the American higher education sector in 2021, citing threats to key revenue streams posed by the public health crisis. Moody’s recently changed its outlook to stable, thanks in large part to improved revenue potential for institutions as students return to campuses. But over all, the ratings outlooks suggest that, with the exception of institutions with significant brand recognition, colleges and universities around the country are experiencing varying levels of financial stress, portending that the moment is ripe for transformation.