Vault 224 game store opens

ZUMBROTA – Vault 224, a new game store, is now open at 224 Main Street in Zumbrota. The business officially opened on June 18, 2021, and held a grand opening July 1-3. The building recently housed the ProAct center for people with disabilities and prior to that it was a Rural Electrification Administration office. The name “Vault 224” refers to the massive vault inside the building. The goal of Vault 224 is to encourage community building in the Zumbrota area through board game playing, and trading in collectible card games.