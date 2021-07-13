Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Contract Signed! These sought-after Manhattan apartments were signed in under 30 days

By CityRealty Staff
cityrealty.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to CityRealty data, 294 apartment and townhouse contracts were signed in Manhattan in the first full week of July 2021. This amounted to $432.2M in aggregate sales based on the final asking price prior to going into contract. The median final asking price of the 97 condos signed was $1.295 million, or $1,453 per square foot. The median final asking price of the 138 co-ops signed was $795K. Listings in Inwood and the West Village spent the fewest days available on the market, averaging only 35 days; meanwhile, Lenox Hill, the Upper East Side neighborhood with the largest inventory of apartments for sale in the city, saw the highest number of contract signings with 27. A full, sortable chart of the past week's deals may be found below.

www.cityrealty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Inwood, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Apartment Building#Greenwich Village#Cityrealty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYcityrealty.com

Therapeutic Trimmings for New Yorkers to love Post-Pandemic

The amenity race has shown no sign of slowing down in luxury real estate, but the past year has unquestionably affected it. Residential buildings were required to close their common space when New York was on lockdown, and reopening could only take place after new health and safety protocols, including social distancing, were implemented.
Manhattan, NYcityrealty.com

The West: Amenity-rich condo in Hell's Kitchen selling from $795K

Over the next decade, New York will see the full build-out of Manhattan's Far West Side. With the eastern half of Hudson Yards complete and another dozen skyscrapers springing up around it, it's no stretch to imagine what the area will become: The city's mightiest wind tunnel. North of 42nd Street, where the district bleeds into low-rise, more residential Hell's Kitchen, a crop of new apartment buildings are sympathetic to the area's low scale and waning manufacturing uses. The latest of such projects is The West, a 219-unit condo development entering its final lap of construction.
New York City, NYcityrealty.com

New Listings with Awesome Views of New York City

The New York City skyline is the most famous in the world. Its horizon was first pierced by the steeples of churches, most notably the 284-foot-tall Trinity Church spire of 1846. Manhattan's unique geography is conducive to the creation of symbolic gestures that can be seen from its great gateway harbor. The 278-foot-tall granite towers of Brooklyn Bridge dominated sister-city skylines since 1883, and the 305-foot-tall Statue of Liberty (pedestal and all) has beckoned the world over since 1886.
Manhattan, NYDesign Taxi

David Bowie’s $16.8M Manhattan Apartment Finds A Buyer In Under A Month

Despite only being on the market for less than a month with an asking price of US$16.8 million, iconic singer David Bowie’s New York City apartment has found a new owner. Located in the chic neighborhood of Nolita, downtown Manhattan, the 5,000-square-foot apartment is part of a building which has its roots in the 1800s, initially built as a chocolate factory and later repurposed. The apartment was purchased by Bowie for US$3.1 million in 1999 and has belonged to a trust linked to his estate since his passing in 2016.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Bette Midler sells NYC penthouse for $45M

After more than two decades, it’s time to close the curtains on Bette Midler’s Upper East Side penthouse. Midler and her husband, Martin von Haselberg, sold their triplex at 1125 Fifth Avenue for $45 million, property records show. John Burger of Brown Harris Stevens had the listing. The couple first...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Worker Hurt In Wild Brawl At Brooklyn Pizza Shop; ‘Like A Looney Tunes Cartoon,’ Witness Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A late-night snack run led to an all-out brawl at a Brooklyn pizza shop. One man was hurt in the wild incident while another faces charges, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday. This was no pizza party. Cellphone video shows the brawl inside Joe’s Pizza on Bedford Avenue near North Fifth Street in Williamsburg. It happened around 3 a.m. on July 17, according to police. At least six men got into an argument that escalated. Multiple punches were thrown, one man hit another with a pizza paddle. “Oh my God, that’s horrible,” one person said after watching the video. “I would try...
Los Angeles, CAdwell.com

An Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright Home Lists in Los Angeles for $4.3M

Built in 1925, the Samuel and Harriet Freeman House was later treated to upgrades by acclaimed architects Rudolph Schindler, John Lautner, and Gregory Ain. Frank Lloyd Wright fans, take note—one of the architect’s most notable homes is on the market in Los Angeles. Completed in 1925, the hillside dwelling served as a salon space and residence for Samuel and Harriet Freeman, who became enthralled with Wright’s work after staying as guests at the nearby Hollyhock House, which the architect designed in 1922.
Real EstateConnecticut Post

Celebrity Homes: Kim Novak's Carmel Cliff House & Victoria's Secret Jeweler-to-the-Stars' Mansion

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. “Two California Stars: Kim Novak & Her Carmel Cliff House”. Well known for her starring roles in the award-winning films "Picnic," "Strangers When We Meet," "Pal Joey," and her twin roles in "Vertigo," Kim Novak chose a shorter film career, but the movies she made have become classics enjoyed as much today by movie buffs as when they were released in the 1950s and ‘60s. Preferring a quiet lifestyle, in 1961 Kim chose a home far from Hollywood on an outcropping of rock in Carmel, California where she lived until 1973. The home is now for sale, priced at $12.5 million.
New York City, NYDesign Taxi

New York City Gets Manmade ‘Little Island’ As A Present, Now Open To Public

Little Island is, well, a little island situated on the Hudson River. It’s just off 13th Street on the West Side of Manhattan, where the old derelict Pier 54 used to sit. The stunning green space that rises out of the water like something out of a picture book is a gift to New York, according to its bestowers: businessman and a well-known name in the media industry Barry Diller and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, his wife.
RestaurantsEater

Eleven Madison Park and Frenchie Alums to Open One White Street in a Tribeca Townhouse

Have you ever seen a house cut in half? Austin Johnson, the Michelin-starred chef behind One White Street in Tribeca, might be the closest thing New York has to an expert on houses cut in half. In fact, hanging in the first floor dining room of the soon-to-open restaurant, there’s a photograph of one, a 1973 work by Gordon Matta-Clark, in which the late artist vertically bisected a two-story New Jersey home using nothing more than a handheld chainsaw. The incisions, which reportedly took more than three months, left the house standing.
New York City, NYNew York Post

How New York Magazine takes the temperature of the city

New York Magazine is NYC’s thermometer. Begun 1968 in a little room with 18 people. Now there’s 207. Editor David Haskell says: “New York’s a circus — 50 square miles of high-pressured drama, tension, conflict, posturing, vanity, shame, anger in the most metropolitan area on Earth. All larger than life characters. Their tensions, powers, struggles, ambition is what we’re covering.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

The July Fine Art & Antique Auction

Sixteen books of gold leaf retailed by George Whiley, gold and silver beater of Tottenham Court Road, London, each sheet of gold leaf 8.5cm x 8.5c... An Art Deco shagreen and ivory cigarette box, early 20th century, of rectangular form, the ivory boarded hinged cover opening to twin compartments... 50...
Lifestyleatomic-ranch.com

The TWA Hotel: Saving Saarinen, Part II

Imagine the Richard Neutra-designed Kaufmann House with a 20 room hotel built over the pool. Or the Stahl House living room turned into a restaurant. No? There is iconic architecture and design that you just don’t alter. But how do you keep an unused, but iconic, mid-century airline terminal vibrant and alive? If you have the vision, passion, expertise and commitment you turn the former TWA Flight Center into a destination hotel. The TWA Hotel is as modern, exciting, vibrant and glamorous as Eero Saarinen’s TWA Flight Center was in the 60s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy