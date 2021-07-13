Contract Signed! These sought-after Manhattan apartments were signed in under 30 days
According to CityRealty data, 294 apartment and townhouse contracts were signed in Manhattan in the first full week of July 2021. This amounted to $432.2M in aggregate sales based on the final asking price prior to going into contract. The median final asking price of the 97 condos signed was $1.295 million, or $1,453 per square foot. The median final asking price of the 138 co-ops signed was $795K. Listings in Inwood and the West Village spent the fewest days available on the market, averaging only 35 days; meanwhile, Lenox Hill, the Upper East Side neighborhood with the largest inventory of apartments for sale in the city, saw the highest number of contract signings with 27. A full, sortable chart of the past week's deals may be found below.www.cityrealty.com
